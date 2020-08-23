  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/08/23 14:01
Bathers relax under umbrellas on a beach in the southwest area of the Gran Canaria island of Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Spanish authorities have...
A girl peers from behind a window bus upon arriving with other kindergarteners for a day of joint activities in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 19...
A polar bear shakes off water on a hot summer day at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A woman reaches out to embrace a soldier guarding the Belarusian government building, in an exaggerated show of friendliness, in Minsk, Belarus, Frida...
Organizers of a demonstration unveil a historical flag of Belarus as hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians, gather in support of Belarusian ...
A woman cries holding a poster showing a protester beaten by police in a hospital, during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Thousand...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the race during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Su...
A medical staff member from the German Red Cross, DRK, wears a protective suit as she administers a coronavirus test at a newly set up testing site at...
People cheer in celebration as security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, a day after armed sold...
PSG's Neymar follows the ball into the net after Juan Bernat scored his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between R...
Belarusian opposition supporters activate the lights on their phones and wave old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the gov...
People play soccer in a dusty field in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the enti...

AUG. 14 - 20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

