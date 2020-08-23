AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

People play soccer in a dusty field in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the enti... People play soccer in a dusty field in Soweto, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the entire country move to lockdown alert level 2 from Tuesday. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Belarusian opposition supporters activate the lights on their phones and wave old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the gov... Belarusian opposition supporters activate the lights on their phones and wave old Belarusian national flags during a protest rally in front of the government building at Independent Square in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The authoritarian leader of Belarus complained that encouragement from abroad has fueled daily protests demanding his resignation as European Union leaders held an emergency summit Wednesday on the country's contested presidential election and fierce crackdown on demonstrators. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

PSG's Neymar follows the ball into the net after Juan Bernat scored his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between R... PSG's Neymar follows the ball into the net after Juan Bernat scored his side's third goal during the Champions League semifinal soccer match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

People cheer in celebration as security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, a day after armed sold... People cheer in celebration as security forces drive through the streets of the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, a day after armed soldiers fired into the air outside President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's home and took him into their custody. African and Western leaders condemned on Wednesday the junta that forced Mali's president from power, warning the coup was a deep setback for the West African nation that could threaten the battle against Islamic extremism. (AP Photo)

A medical staff member from the German Red Cross, DRK, wears a protective suit as she administers a coronavirus test at a newly set up testing site at... A medical staff member from the German Red Cross, DRK, wears a protective suit as she administers a coronavirus test at a newly set up testing site at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Travelers arriving from countries considered "at-risk" can be tested for the coronavirus free of charge at the station. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the race during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Su... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads the race during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo, Emilio Morenatti, Pool)

A woman cries holding a poster showing a protester beaten by police in a hospital, during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Thousand... A woman cries holding a poster showing a protester beaten by police in a hospital, during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Thousands of demonstrators have gathered at the spot in Belarus' capital where a protester died in clashes with police, calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Organizers of a demonstration unveil a historical flag of Belarus as hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians, gather in support of Belarusian ... Organizers of a demonstration unveil a historical flag of Belarus as hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians, gather in support of Belarusian demonstrators facing a brutal crackdown from the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A woman reaches out to embrace a soldier guarding the Belarusian government building, in an exaggerated show of friendliness, in Minsk, Belarus, Frida... A woman reaches out to embrace a soldier guarding the Belarusian government building, in an exaggerated show of friendliness, in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Thousands have gathered in the center of the Belarus capital to protest a recent brutal police crackdown on peaceful protesters that followed a disputed presidential election. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A polar bear shakes off water on a hot summer day at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) A polar bear shakes off water on a hot summer day at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A girl peers from behind a window bus upon arriving with other kindergarteners for a day of joint activities in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 19... A girl peers from behind a window bus upon arriving with other kindergarteners for a day of joint activities in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Kindergarten children gathered for a day of baking and pottery, part of their holiday activities. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Bathers relax under umbrellas on a beach in the southwest area of the Gran Canaria island of Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Spanish authorities have... Bathers relax under umbrellas on a beach in the southwest area of the Gran Canaria island of Spain, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Spanish authorities have announced new restrictions to prevent COVID-19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

AUG. 14 - 20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com