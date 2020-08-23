Former inmate becomes city councilor in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former inmate of 20 years is now a city councilor in Taoyuan City after winning an election in June in which his opponent was disqualified for bribery.

Since his inauguration on June 24, the independent Taoyuan City Councilor Duan Shu-wen (段樹文) has headed a committee related to policing and health. Once wanted by the police, he is now reviewing their funding and interrogating officers.

In June, Duan replaced Liu Mao-chun (劉茂群) of the Kuomingtang (KMT) after Lui was disqualified for bribery. Duan has since taken over Lui’s committee assignments, despite his hesitancy to assume the police oversight post.

He was told to follow the council's regulations and wait for the yearly rotations, according to UDN.

In an interview with CNA, Duan admitted that he was first imprisoned at the age of 17 and later listed as one of the "10 most notorious criminals" for his involvement in the killing of gang leaders in Taoyuan. In 2010, he was detained again as the police went after the gang he led with gun charges and others related to unlawful debt collection.

After more than 20 years of incarceration, Duan decided to turn his life and around and make good on his commitments to his family.

Before politics, Duan was involved in charity through his management of a local temple in Taoyuan's Bade District.

"Since I cannot leave the position, I will just face the challenge and fulfill my responsibility as a councilor," Duan said.

Leaning on his knowledge of police matters, Duan maintains that he is in a great position to work on then. He reassures that he will strive to uphold the interests of his constituents.