India's virus caseload tops 3 million as disease moves south

A man wearing a face masks walks past an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of the coro... A man wearing a face masks walks past an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Jammu, India Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

People wait in a queue to register their names before giving their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 202... People wait in a queue to register their names before giving their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People wait in a queue to register their names before giving their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 202... People wait in a queue to register their names before giving their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest... People wait in a queue to give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People submit their details before giving their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the th... People submit their details before giving their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest ca... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

People wait in a queue give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest ca... People wait in a queue give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload afte... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest ca... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A devotee carries an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of cor... A devotee carries an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during reimposed weekend lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jammu, India Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload afte... A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and the fourth-highest death toll in the world. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south.

Health authorities reported 10,339 new cases and 912 deaths, bringing the total to 3,044,940. The number of new infections reported Sunday marked a sharp decline from the previous 18 days, when India had reported more than 60,000 cases daily.

Cases have leveled off in India’s two largest cities, with serological surveys showing widespread prevalence among the residents of the capital, New Delhi, and financial center Mumbai.

New hot spots continue to feed surges in cases in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states in India's north, and in the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 56,706 fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.