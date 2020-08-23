Push to sanction HK officials gathers support in British Parliament

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A demand to British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab on sanctioning Hong Kong officials, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), received cross-party endorsements in the British Parliament.

The demand, issued by the Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law (羅冠聰), urged the British official to act upon the Magnitsky-style Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (Regulations). Those who undermine the freedom granted by the Sino-British Joint Declaration to Hong Kong should be held to account, according to Law.

The current Members of Parliament that endorse the sanctions include lain Duncan Smith and David Davis from the Conservative Party, Helena Kennedy from the Labour Party, Alistair Carmichael from the Liberal Democrats, Natalie Bennett from the Green Party of England and Wales, and more.

Some of these endorsers have held leading roles in the British government — lain Duncan Smith used to lead the Conservatives and served as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, while David Davis was the former Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

In the letter to the foreign secretary, Law pointed out the Regulations provide the legal ground to punish Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong officials, as they ignored the police brutality during the pro-democracy protests beginning in 2019 and cooperated with Beijing to implement the national security law, which has devastated civil liberties and judicial independence in the region.

He also mentioned the government's move to bar 12 pro-democracy candidates from running in the legislative election and its postponement of the Hong Kong elections, which he said resembles the kind of abuse of power carried out by President Alexender Lukashenko of Belarus, who is often referred to as Europe’s last dictator.

As Raab has deemed the re-election of Lukashenko "fraudulent" and promised the U.K. will follow the European Union in sanctioning Belarus, Law believes the foreign minister should take the same approach toward Hong Kong.

"Seeing the reactions of the Hong Kong officials facing previous sanctions ordered by the U.S., it is obvious they are not untouchable. Since Hong Kong officials own even more properties and have family or children in the U.K., if the British government is willing to sanction these people who sabotage Hong Kong's autonomy, the effect will be striking," Law wrote.