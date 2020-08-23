MATCHDAY: PSG and Bayern play for Champions League title

Bayern's Thomas Mueller exercises during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Bayern Munich will play PSG in the C... Bayern's Thomas Mueller exercises during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Bayern Munich will play PSG in the Champions League final soccer match on Sunday. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

Bayern's coach Hans-Dieter Flick, center left, directs a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Bayern Munich will pla... Bayern's coach Hans-Dieter Flick, center left, directs a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Bayern Munich will play PSG in the Champions League final soccer match on Sunday. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)

Bayern's coach Hans-Dieter Flick directs a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Bayern Munich will play PSG in the C... Bayern's coach Hans-Dieter Flick directs a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Bayern Munich will play PSG in the Champions League final soccer match on Sunday. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool)

PSG's Mauro Icardi plays with a ball during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. PSG will play Bayern Munich in th... PSG's Mauro Icardi plays with a ball during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. PSG will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League final soccer match on Sunday. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel directs a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. PSG will play Bayern Munich in the Cha... PSG's head coach Thomas Tuchel directs a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. PSG will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League final soccer match on Sunday. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

PSG's Neymar smiles during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. PSG will play Bayern Munich in the Champions Leagu... PSG's Neymar smiles during a training session at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. PSG will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League final soccer match on Sunday. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A look at the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on Sunday.

STORYLINES

PSG and Bayern will meet at Benfica's Stadium of Light in Lisbon with the French club seeking its first Champions League trophy and the German powerhouse trying to end a seven-year title drought in Europe's top club competition. Bayern is seeking its sixth European title — and first since 2013. It was eliminated in the semifinals four times since then.

PSG GLORY

For PSG, celebrating the 50th anniversary since its formation after the merger of Paris clubs, winning the title would mean the fulfillment of a nine-year journey of lavish investment since the state of Qatar bought the club. It has been dominant in France but is yet to succeed in the Champions League. It hadn't reached the semifinals in 25 years.

NEYMAR'S CHANCE

Neymar gets his chance to shine for the first time since leaving Barcelona three years ago. He will have an opportunity to prove he doesn't need Lionel Messi to help him win a European title, and that PSG was right to pick him to lead the club in its quest for a maiden Champions League trophy.

LEWANDOWSKI'S RECORD

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski needs two goals on Sunday to tie Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a single Champions League season. The Portugal star reached the milestone in 2014 with Real Madrid. The 32-year-old Lewandowski is seeking his first Champions League title.

MBAPPÉ'S RUN

While Lewandowski seeks his first title in nine Champions League seasons, Mbappé is looking to lift the trophy in his fourth try. “It’s precisely the reason why I came here,” Mbappé said. “I’ve always said I wanted to go down in my country’s history. (On Sunday it) will be another opportunity to do so.”

GERMAN COACHES

Two German coaches will be at the benches on Sunday: Thomas Tuchel for PSG and Hansi Flick for Bayern. They will be seeking their first Champions league title.

DI MARÍA AT HOME

Ángel Di María will be seeking his second Champions League title six years after winning the first with Real Madrid in 2014 in a final that was also played at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. It's also the stadium where he played for Portuguese side Benfica.

DELAYED FINISH

The Champions League is finishing 425 after the first game was played because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament resumed this month with a mini-tournament that has gone without major glitches in Lisbon, which replaced Istanbul as host. Teams played against each other in single-game series beginning with the quarterfinals.

TOP SCORER

PSG: Kylian Mbappé (30 goals).

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (55).

KEY PLAYMAKER

PSG: Ángel Di María (16 assists).

Bayern: Thomas Müller (23).

TOP DEFENDER

PSG: Thiago Silva.

Bayern: Joshua Kimmich.

DOMESTIC FINISH

PSG: Ligue 1 (1st), French Cup (winner), League Cup (winner).

Bayern: Bundesliga (1st), German Cup (champions).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

PSG: Semifinals (1995).

Bayern: Champions (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013).

REVENUE

PSG: €637.8 million.

Bayern: €750.4 million.

WAGE BILL

PSG: €337 million.

Bayern: €336 million.

Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.

