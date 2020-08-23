Da Silva goal secures point for Rennes in 1-1 draw at Lille

PARIS (AP) — Rennes captain Damien Da Silva scored late to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Lille on Saturday in a French league game where both teams finished with 10 men.

After Rennes defender Sacha Boey was sent off in the 35th minute for raising a foot near left back Reinildo's head, Lille took the lead five minutes later through forward Jonathan Bamba's low shot.

But moments later Reinildo was also red-carded for a crude late tackle and center half Da Silva slid in his side's equalizer from close range in the 74th.

Rennes almost won it when forward Martin Terrier, signed from Lyon, hit the crossbar in the 85th.

Rennes finished third last season to secure a spot in the Champions League qualifying rounds while Lille was fourth and went straight into the Europa League.

In Saturday's other game, Angers won 1-0 at Dijon, with center half Ismaël Traoré netting from close range midway through the first half.

Among Sunday's four games Monaco hosts Reims and coach Patrick Vieira's Nice side takes on promoted Lens.

In Friday's season-opener, Nantes drew 0-0 at Bordeaux, a match which replaced Marseille's game against Saint-Etienne. That match was called off after three more coronavirus cases at Marseille.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are not playing this weekend, because they were involved in Champions League games this week.

PSG takes on Bayern Munich in Sunday’s final in Lisbon while Lyon lost in the semifinals to Bayern.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports