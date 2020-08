Cincinnati Results

Saturday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-1.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (9), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Daniel Evans, Britain, and David Goffin, Belgium, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 1-6, 6-4, 10-5.