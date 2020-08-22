American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|Toronto
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|Baltimore
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Boston
|9
|18
|.333
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|Cleveland
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|Chicago
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Kansas City
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Detroit
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|Houston
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Texas
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Seattle
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
|Los Angeles
|8
|19
|.296
|11
___
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 4
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.