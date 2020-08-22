  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/22 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 9 .640 _
Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 _
Toronto 13 11 .542
Baltimore 12 14 .462
Boston 9 18 .333 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 10 .630 _
Cleveland 16 10 .615 ½
Chicago 16 11 .593 1
Kansas City 11 15 .423
Detroit 10 14 .417
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 8 .704 _
Houston 15 11 .577
Texas 10 15 .400 8
Seattle 9 19 .321 10½
Los Angeles 8 19 .296 11

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.