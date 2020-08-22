All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|10-4
|6-5
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|8-4
|9-6
|Toronto
|13
|11
|.542
|2½
|2
|7-3
|W-6
|4-5
|9-6
|Baltimore
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|4
|3-7
|L-6
|4-11
|8-3
|Boston
|9
|18
|.333
|8
|7½
|3-7
|W-3
|4-10
|5-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|12-3
|5-7
|Cleveland
|16
|10
|.615
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|6-5
|10-5
|Chicago
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|½
|8-2
|W-6
|7-8
|9-3
|Kansas City
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|6-5
|5-10
|Detroit
|10
|14
|.417
|5½
|5
|1-9
|W-1
|4-9
|6-5
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-3
|7-5
|Houston
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|1
|8-2
|L-1
|10-4
|5-7
|Texas
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|5½
|4-6
|L-6
|7-6
|3-9
|Seattle
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|5-8
|4-11
|Los Angeles
|8
|19
|.296
|11
|8½
|2-8
|L-4
|5-9
|3-10
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|9-3
|6-8
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|3-5
|7-4
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|1½
|5-5
|W-3
|5-7
|7-7
|Philadelphia
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-4
|7-8
|2-5
|Washington
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|2-9
|7-4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|9-7
|7-2
|St. Louis
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|3-4
|4-4
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-7
|6-6
|Milwaukee
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|2-6
|9-7
|Pittsburgh
|5
|17
|.227
|9½
|6½
|3-7
|W-1
|3-9
|2-8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|20
|8
|.714
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|9-5
|11-3
|San Diego
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-5
|9-4
|7-8
|Colorado
|13
|13
|.500
|6
|½
|2-8
|L-5
|7-8
|6-5
|Arizona
|13
|14
|.481
|6½
|1
|6-4
|L-3
|8-4
|5-10
|San Francisco
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|2½
|5-5
|W-4
|6-6
|6-10
___
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, Cleveland 5
Boston 8, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2
Seattle 7, Texas 4
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
___
Miami 3, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Miami (Mejía 0-1) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:08 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.