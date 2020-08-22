  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/22 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 9 .640 _ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Tampa Bay 17 10 .630 _ _ 8-2 L-1 8-4 9-6
Toronto 13 11 .542 2 7-3 W-6 4-5 9-6
Baltimore 12 14 .462 4 3-7 L-6 4-11 8-3
Boston 9 18 .333 8 3-7 W-3 4-10 5-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 10 .630 _ _ 6-4 L-1 12-3 5-7
Cleveland 16 10 .615 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 6-5 10-5
Chicago 16 11 .593 1 ½ 8-2 W-6 7-8 9-3
Kansas City 11 15 .423 5 5-5 W-1 6-5 5-10
Detroit 10 14 .417 5 1-9 W-1 4-9 6-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 19 8 .704 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-3 7-5
Houston 15 11 .577 1 8-2 L-1 10-4 5-7
Texas 10 15 .400 8 4-6 L-6 7-6 3-9
Seattle 9 19 .321 10½ 8 2-8 W-1 5-8 4-11
Los Angeles 8 19 .296 11 2-8 L-4 5-9 3-10

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 15 11 .577 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-3 6-8
Miami 10 9 .526 _ 3-7 W-1 3-5 7-4
New York 12 14 .462 3 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Philadelphia 9 13 .409 4 4-6 L-4 7-8 2-5
Washington 9 13 .409 4 4-6 L-1 2-9 7-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 9 .640 _ _ 4-6 L-1 9-7 7-2
St. Louis 7 8 .467 4 1 5-5 L-1 3-4 4-4
Cincinnati 11 13 .458 5-5 W-1 5-7 6-6
Milwaukee 11 13 .458 5-5 L-2 2-6 9-7
Pittsburgh 5 17 .227 3-7 W-1 3-9 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _ _ 9-1 W-2 9-5 11-3
San Diego 16 12 .571 4 _ 5-5 W-5 9-4 7-8
Colorado 13 13 .500 6 ½ 2-8 L-5 7-8 6-5
Arizona 13 14 .481 1 6-4 L-3 8-4 5-10
San Francisco 12 16 .429 8 5-5 W-4 6-6 6-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Cleveland 5

Boston 8, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 2

Seattle 7, Texas 4

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 3

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Godley 0-2) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Mejía 0-1) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-1), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.