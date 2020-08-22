WNBA Glance

  1. Home
Associated Press
2020/08/22

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 4 .692
Indiana 5 7 .417
Connecticut 5 8 .385 4
Washington 4 8 .333
Atlanta 2 11 .154 7
New York 1 11 .083
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846
Las Vegas 9 3 .750
Minnesota 9 3 .750
Los Angeles 9 3 .750
Phoenix 6 7 .462 5
Dallas 5 8 .385 6

___

Friday's Games

Los Angeles 93, Atlanta 85, OT

Dallas 101, Washington 92, OT

Minnesota 90, Phoenix 80

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.