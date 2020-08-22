Taiwan still bans word 'GAY' from license plates for cars and scooters

Last year's "Victory" registration plates were not on the offensive list Last year's "Victory" registration plates were not on the offensive list (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gay rights groups are calling on the government to reconsider the presence of the word “GAY” on a list of 24 supposedly sensitive or obscene terms banned from the license plates of cars and scooters, reports said Saturday (Aug. 22).

In Dec. 2012, due to the growth in the number of motor vehicles, the government decided to add an extra letter to the two letters already present on registration plates. However, at the same time, it also drew up a list of 24 combinations of three letters which could not be used due to their allegedly controversial nature.

In addition to the combination “GAY,” the Ministry of Transportation’s Directorate General of Highways (DGH) also still found offense with “SEX” and “BRA,” CNA reported.

Gay rights groups said the government should end its ban and allow citizens to make a free choice as each term meant something different to different people. For some terms, it was not clear why the authorities should want to ban them, while other words were gender-related and might see their eventual negative connotation reinforced by their presence on the list, activists said.

Since Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in May 2019, some motorists might actually want to apply to have the letters “GAY” on their vehicle, and the DGH should accede to their request, according to the activists.

On , Taiwan People’s Party legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) also slammed the presence of seemingly innocuous animal names on the offensive list, such as “CAT,” “PUP,” “ANT” and “APE,” while wondering why some combinations close to English-language expletives were banned and others not.

