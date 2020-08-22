Taiwan universities to cease serving as quarantine locations September

Foreign students will not be allowed to quarantine on university campuses after Sept. 1. Foreign students will not be allowed to quarantine on university campuses after Sept. 1. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Saturday (Aug. 22) that no Taiwan universities will be allowed to serve as quarantine locations for foreign students after Sept. 1.

In July, universities across the country were told they could transform vacant student dormitories into quarantine housing for foreign students after their arrival. However, as most students are set to return for the new school year, MOE said the regulation was only applicable during the summer vacation and that all educational institutions should stop allowing foreign students onto campus without them undergoing the 14-day quarantine.

MOE said all incoming foreign students will be placed in designated quarantine facilities after entering Taiwan, while those who arrived before Sept. 1 and are currently in quarantine will be transported to assigned locations. It said official notice has been sent to all universities.

MOE pointed out that 43 universities have provided 5,447 dormitory rooms to foreign students for quarantine during the summer. MOE said it was important for schools to adopt strong public health measures in the fall and be prepared for unforeseen challenges, reported UDN.

As of Wednesday (Aug. 19), the MOE has approved the return of 4,299 foreign students from China and 19 low- and medium-risk countries and regions. Of these students, approximately 3,000 have entered Taiwan, according to Liberty Times.