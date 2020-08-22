AP Week in Pictures, Global

A woman tries to jump over water streaming down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Aug, 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) A woman tries to jump over water streaming down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Aug, 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Becaus... Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's competition was staged outdoors. The 85 participants were required to wear protective masks in line with health codes. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, are displayed on large screens outside the venue where Bi... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, are displayed on large screens outside the venue where Biden spoke at the conclusion of the final day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mohammed Moussa prays on a makeshift bed outside his home, destroyed in the Aug. 4 explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/... Mohammed Moussa prays on a makeshift bed outside his home, destroyed in the Aug. 4 explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Mechanics prepare for a tire change practice session on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain's car during the third practice session prior to the... Mechanics prepare for a tire change practice session on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain's car during the third practice session prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo, Emilio Morenatti, Pool)

A Kayapo man checks his cellphone while resting in a hammock after the temporary suspension of a protest blocking Highway BR-163 near Novo Progresso, ... A Kayapo man checks his cellphone while resting in a hammock after the temporary suspension of a protest blocking Highway BR-163 near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Indigenous leaders are trying to pressure President Jair Bolsonaro to better shield them from COVID-19, to extend damages payments for road construction near their land, and to consult them on a proposed railway to transport soybeans and corn. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A protester holds flowers as she lies on the road during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the prime minister's residence... A protester holds flowers as she lies on the road during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2), Eddie Rosario (20), Jorge Polanco (11), and Byron Buxton (25) celebrate their 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at... Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2), Eddie Rosario (20), Jorge Polanco (11), and Byron Buxton (25) celebrate their 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at game one of a baseball double-header Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra,... Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)

Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North... Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The highway was closed in both directio... Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The highway was closed in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

AUG. 15 - 21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

