AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/08/22 15:42
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The highway was closed in both directio...
Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North...
Protesters particiapte in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra,...
Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez (2), Eddie Rosario (20), Jorge Polanco (11), and Byron Buxton (25) celebrate their 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals at...
A protester holds flowers as she lies on the road during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the prime minister's residence...
A Kayapo man checks his cellphone while resting in a hammock after the temporary suspension of a protest blocking Highway BR-163 near Novo Progresso, ...
Mechanics prepare for a tire change practice session on Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain's car during the third practice session prior to the...
Mohammed Moussa prays on a makeshift bed outside his home, destroyed in the Aug. 4 explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/...
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, are displayed on large screens outside the venue where Bi...
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh, Wis., on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Contestants exercise backstage during the National Amateur Body Builders Association competition in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Becaus...
A woman tries to jump over water streaming down a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Monday, Aug, 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

AUG. 15 - 21, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

