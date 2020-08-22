Tropical Storm Bavi forces cancellation of two Taiwan firework shows

New Taipei City has canceled Saturday evening's fireworks in Tamsui New Taipei City has canceled Saturday evening's fireworks in Tamsui (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City and New Taipei City announced Saturday (Aug. 22) they were canceling separate firework shows planned for the Dadaocheng area and for the Tamsui District’s Fisherman’s Wharf, due to the sea warnings called for Tropical Storm Bavi.

While the storm was not expected to hit Taiwan directly, torrential rain, strong winds and flooding were reported in several parts of the country Saturday. The two major firework events had been expected to draw thousands of onlookers to the western part of the capital and to the north coast area as a celebration to mark Aug. 25's Chinese Lovers’ Day.

A market at Caoli fishing port planned for Saturday and an open-air movie show in the district of Ruifang scheduled for Sunday (Aug. 23) have also been canceled, CNA reported.

The fireworks in Tamsui would have been launched from aboard ships, but due to rough seas it would be impossible for them to sail out, city officials said. In order to safeguard the quality of the event and the safety of onlookers it was better to cancel the event, according to the organizers.

Taipei City said it would consider rescheduling the Dadaocheng fireworks to a later date, depending on the circumstances, CNA reported.

By 2 p.m. Saturday, the eye of the storm was located over the ocean 150 kilometers east of Hualien, and was moving in a general northerly direction at a speed slowing down from 14 km per hour to 11 kph, the Central Weather Bureau said. The sea warnings were in effect for all the waters east and north of Taiwan.