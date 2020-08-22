Taiwan government warns of KMT's general virus testing plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Cabinet on Saturday (Aug. 22) warned against the opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) plan for nationwide coronavirus testing and said it could undermine the country's fight against the disease.

Following controversy over the Changhua County Public Health Bureau's undisclosed COVID-19 screenings of asymptomatic individuals, KMT Deputy Secretary-General Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said Saturday the party is considering introducing general testing to the 14 cities and counties it controls. She stressed the majority of Taiwanese support general testing and that she has asked the local governments to evaluate the feasibility of the project, reported Liberty Times.

In response, Cabinet Spokesperson Ting I-ming (丁怡銘) said Saturday that communication between central and local governments is vital and hoped the KMT would halt its plan for general testing without consulting the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). He said the plan could create panic and undermine the government's pandemic prevention strategy.

Ting emphasized that all of the government's anti-coronavirus measures are negotiable, but conducting undisclosed or independent testing would put Taiwan in a difficult position. He added the public would be lost without a unified response to the pandemic, according to CNA.

Since an investigation has been launched into the Changhua Health Bureau's undisclosed testing, health experts have supported each side. Some have questioned the CECC's reluctance to carry out general screenings at borders, while others have criticized the Changhua officials for allowing quarantined individuals to leave the house for testing.

Taipei City Mayor and Taiwan's People Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an interview he could not support the KMT’s initiative before the result of the CECC investigation is published. He confessed that he did not understand the purpose of Changhua’s virus testing, but urged both sides to be more tolerant, reported New Talk.