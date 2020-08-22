Taiwan president to inaugurate first F-16 repair center in Asia Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will inaugurate the first F-16 maintenance and repair center in the Asia Pacific, in Taichung, on Aug. 28.

Establishment of the facility is the result of an agreement between Taiwan’s state-owned Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC, 漢翔) and F-16 manufacturer Lockheed Martin, last December. The island nation’s Air Force has 142 F-16 fighter jets in the process of being upgraded, while it has also bought 66 more advanced F-16V “Viper” jets.

In addition to being the largest operator of the aircraft in the region, Taiwan also hopes the maintenance center can attract business from other air forces, the Liberty Times reported Saturday (Aug. 22).

South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia own between 33 and 180 F-16 jets each, while India might eventually become a Lockheed Martin customer. The lower cost of maintenance and repair work in Taiwan compared to the United States has been a key factor in deciding to set up the Taiwan center, according to the report.

A total of 109 Taiwan companies have shown interest in forming an alliance with AIDC to participate in the maintenance business as the center is expected to generate considerable returns.