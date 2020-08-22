Taiwan’s most recent coronavirus case imported from Mexico

Wearing a mask and selling potato chips at the reopened floating gardens of Xochimilco in Mexico Wearing a mask and selling potato chips at the reopened floating gardens of Xochimilco in Mexico (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) case No. 487 is a woman in her 20s who had been working in Mexico, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (Aug. 22).

She left for Mexico in January and returned home on Aug. 19, after which she tested positive for the virus, said CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中). Her case had been confirmed on Friday (Aug. 21), but as the CECC did not have time that day, the news conference providing details of the new case was moved to Saturday.

Taiwan’s death toll from the pandemic remains at seven, with 395 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet." One case is of an undetermined nature in terms of local or imported transmission, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.