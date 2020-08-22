Singapore shortens quarantine period for Taiwan travelers to 7 days

Individuals travelling from Taiwan to Singapore will be subject to 7-day quarantine starting September. (Singapore Airlines photo) Individuals travelling from Taiwan to Singapore will be subject to 7-day quarantine starting September. (Singapore Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Singapore will shorten the home quarantine duration to seven days from 14 days for individuals traveling from Taiwan and five other low-risk countries and regions.

During a virtual press conference Friday (Aug. 21), Singaporean Minister of Transportation Lawrence Wong (王乙康) announced that travelers from Taiwan, Australia, Malaysia, Macao, China, and Vietnam will be allowed to serve only seven days in quarantine upon their arrival. He said the change will take effect on Sept. 1.

Wong added that visitors from Brunei and New Zealand will not be required to undergo quarantine, if they stayed in their home countries 14 days prior to arriving in Singapore. Instead, they will be tested for coronavirus at the airport.

Wong said the government's decision to ease border restrictions is intended as a cautious way to revive Singapore's aviation industry and economy. He stressed the Asian mega-hub cannot afford cutting off connections with the rest of the world if it wants to survive, reported CNA.