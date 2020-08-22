Milder form of coronavirus spread from Wuhan to Taiwan and Singapore

Researchers in Singapore have discovered a milder variant of the Wuhan coronavirus. Researchers in Singapore have discovered a milder variant of the Wuhan coronavirus. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A milder variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which causes less severe infections, spread from the Chinese city to Taiwan, researchers in Singapore said Friday (Aug. 21).

The mutation emerged in Wuhan during the early stages of the pandemic before spreading to Taiwan and Singapore, according to experts at Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), per the Straits Times. The variant was later transmitted through several clusters in the Southeast Asian city-state from January to March.

However, it has been contained since March. Researchers said the difference with other strains is the deleted ORF8 gene and this has led to optimism that a vaccine removing this gene might make it less dangerous.

Based on the study, which was published in the medical journal The Lancet, experts have expressed the hope the variant will spread and make the Wuhan coronavirus less threatening than it is now, the Straits Times reported.