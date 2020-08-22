Taiwan issues sea warning as Tropical Storm Bavi takes shape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression northeast of the Philippines intensified into Taiwan's eighth tropical storm of the year at 8 a.m. this morning (Aug. 22) and is expected to bring plenty of rain across the country.

At 10:30 a.m., the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a sea warning for Tropical Storm Bavi (巴威) and heavy rain warnings for 11 counties and cities, including: Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County, Yilan County, and Hualien County.

According to the CWB, Tropical Storm Bavi is 140 kilometers southeast of Hualien moving north-northeast at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour (kph). It has a radius of 60 km and is packing maximum sustained winds of 18 kph, with gusts of up to 25 kph.

The weather bureau predicts that Bavi will continue to intensify, possibly into a typhoon, with its radius expanding to 150 km and maximum sustained winds increasing to 40 kph over the next 48 to 96 hours. However, depending on developments, the bureau said Bavi is unlikely to approach Taiwan and the chance of a land warning is slim.

Despite the unlikelihood of Bavi making landfall in Taiwan, forecasters said citizens are reminded to bring an umbrella when going outdoors. They also urged people to be cautious on beaches along the Taiwan coasts, reported CNA.