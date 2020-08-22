Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0

|Vancouver
|Toronto FC
First half_1, Toronto FC, Laryea, 2 (Pozuelo), 15th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Bryan Meredith; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Fraser, Toronto FC, 36th; Rose, Vancouver, 55th; Piatti, Toronto FC, 84th; Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 86th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Philippe Briere, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Fabrizio Stasolla.
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan, Derek Cornelius, Jake Nerwinski (Cristian Dajome, 71st), Ranko Veselinovic (Theo Bair, 88th); Patrick Metcalfe, Leonard Owusu (Ryan Raposo, 71st), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini, Tosaint Ricketts (David Milinkovic, 78th).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Liam Fraser (Marky Delgado, 57th), Richie Laryea (Justin Morrow, 67th), Jonathan Osorio (Nick DeLeon, 83rd), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore (Patrick Mullins, 46th), Pablo Piatti (Laurent Ciman, 85th).