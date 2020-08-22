  1. Home
FC Dallas 0, Houston 0

By  Associated Press
2020/08/22 10:17
FC Dallas 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper, Michael Nelson.

Yellow Cards_Ferreira, FC Dallas, 42nd; Rodriguez, Houston, 45th+1; Figueroa, Houston, 82nd; Santos, FC Dallas, 88th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Chris Elliott, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

Lineups

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Brandon Servania, 69th), Michael Barrios (Paxton Pomykal, 69th), Thiago Santos; Jesus Ferreira (Fafa Picault, 63rd), Franco Jara (Ricardo Pepi, 89th).

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Tomas Martinez, 83rd).