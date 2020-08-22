Taiwan to improve pedestrian safety

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) on Friday (Aug. 21) announced a one-month joint project with the National Police Agency (NPA) to clamp down on drivers who don't stop for pedestrians at intersections.

At a press conference, MOTC said the project will commence in September to raise road safety awareness and educate drivers about the right of way of pedestrians. It was pointed out that national traffic accident rates have risen over the last two years, with a total of 839 pedestrian fatalities reported during this period.

According to the government, the number of incidents when vehicles failed to yield to pedestrians increased from 879,698 in 2015 to 1.38 million last year. The number of fatalities occurring within 30 days of a traffic accident also saw an 3.1 percent increase from 2018 to 2,865 last year.

Hsieh Ming-hong (謝銘鴻), executive secretary of MOTC's Road Traffic Safety Commission, said approximately 40 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur at intersections. He reminded drivers to keep a distance of 3 meters from pedestrians and not occupy crosswalks with their vehicles, reported Liberty Times.

Meanwhile, NPA Traffic Division Chief Wang Feng-hui (王鳳輝) said automobiles and scooters failing to yield to pedestrians will face fines of between NT$1,200 (US$40) and NT$3,600, while those running red lights are to be fined between NT$1,800 and NT$5,400. She added vehicles proceeding over crosswalks for 3 meters will also be considered violations of the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act.

Wang said she hopes the month-long operation will encourage Taiwanese drivers to develop the habit of yielding to pedestrians. She said public observance of traffic laws could be widely improved, reported CNA.