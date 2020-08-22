D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0

|D.C. United
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards.
Yellow Cards_Deplagne, Cincinnati, 12th; Canouse, D.C. United, 35th; Stanko, Cincinnati, 37th; Flores, D.C. United, 88th; Abu, D.C. United, 90th+1.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jason White, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.
___
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Mohammed Abu, 87th), Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad (Federico Higuain, 75th), Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel (Griffin Yow, 87th), Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes (Joseph Mora, 75th), Ulises Segura; Ola Kamara (Edison Flores, 60th).
Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Mathieu Deplagne, Andrew Gutman, Tom Pettersson, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Caleb Stanko (Adrien Regattin, 67th), Siem de Jong (Allan Cruz, 46th); Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia.