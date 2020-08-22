New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|291.35 Down 5.65
|Sep
|298.95
|300.45
|290.65
|291.75 Down 5.70
|Oct
|300.00
|300.35
|291.80
|292.40 Down 5.70
|Nov
|300.65
|300.65
|292.80
|293.00 Down 5.65
|Dec
|300.60
|301.65
|292.40
|293.40 Down 5.75
|Jan
|301.00
|302.00
|294.10
|294.25 Down 5.55
|Feb
|295.10
|295.10
|294.80
|294.80 Down 5.55
|Mar
|302.65
|302.95
|293.95
|295.05 Down 5.55
|Apr
|295.50 Down 5.55
|May
|302.75
|302.75
|294.90
|295.70 Down 5.50
|Jun
|301.00
|302.50
|294.70
|296.00 Down 5.50
|Jul
|298.55
|298.55
|295.45
|296.25 Down 5.45
|Aug
|296.45 Down 5.50
|Sep
|296.70
|297.00
|296.05
|296.60 Down 5.40
|Oct
|296.95 Down 5.45
|Nov
|297.10 Down 5.45
|Dec
|297.20 Down 5.45
|Jan
|297.50 Down 5.50
|Feb
|297.70 Down 5.50
|Mar
|297.80 Down 5.45
|Apr
|298.15 Down 5.45
|May
|298.35 Down 5.45
|Jun
|298.70 Down 5.45
|Jul
|298.90 Down 5.45
|Sep
|299.40 Down 5.45
|Dec
|299.70 Down 5.50
|Mar
|300.20 Down 5.50
|May
|300.45 Down 5.50
|Jul
|300.75 Down 5.50
|Sep
|301.00 Down 5.50
|Dec
|303.90 Down 5.50
|Mar
|303.95 Down 5.50
|May
|304.00 Down 5.50
|Jul
|304.05 Down 5.50
|Sep
|304.10 Down 5.50
|Dec
|304.15 Down 5.50
|Mar
|304.20 Down 5.50
|May
|304.25 Down 5.50
|Jul
|304.30 Down 5.50