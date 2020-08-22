  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/08/22 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 291.35 Down 5.65
Sep 298.95 300.45 290.65 291.75 Down 5.70
Oct 300.00 300.35 291.80 292.40 Down 5.70
Nov 300.65 300.65 292.80 293.00 Down 5.65
Dec 300.60 301.65 292.40 293.40 Down 5.75
Jan 301.00 302.00 294.10 294.25 Down 5.55
Feb 295.10 295.10 294.80 294.80 Down 5.55
Mar 302.65 302.95 293.95 295.05 Down 5.55
Apr 295.50 Down 5.55
May 302.75 302.75 294.90 295.70 Down 5.50
Jun 301.00 302.50 294.70 296.00 Down 5.50
Jul 298.55 298.55 295.45 296.25 Down 5.45
Aug 296.45 Down 5.50
Sep 296.70 297.00 296.05 296.60 Down 5.40
Oct 296.95 Down 5.45
Nov 297.10 Down 5.45
Dec 297.20 Down 5.45
Jan 297.50 Down 5.50
Feb 297.70 Down 5.50
Mar 297.80 Down 5.45
Apr 298.15 Down 5.45
May 298.35 Down 5.45
Jun 298.70 Down 5.45
Jul 298.90 Down 5.45
Sep 299.40 Down 5.45
Dec 299.70 Down 5.50
Mar 300.20 Down 5.50
May 300.45 Down 5.50
Jul 300.75 Down 5.50
Sep 301.00 Down 5.50
Dec 303.90 Down 5.50
Mar 303.95 Down 5.50
May 304.00 Down 5.50
Jul 304.05 Down 5.50
Sep 304.10 Down 5.50
Dec 304.15 Down 5.50
Mar 304.20 Down 5.50
May 304.25 Down 5.50
Jul 304.30 Down 5.50