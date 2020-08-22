Milbury apologizes for comments made during NHL playoff game

NEW YORK (AP) — Former coach and NBC Sports analyst Mike Milbury apologized Friday for saying during a playoff game broadcast that there weren’t women in the NHL bubble to disrupt the players' concentration.

The comments were made during Thursday night's game between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals during a discussion about the environment in the bubble. The 24-team playoffs are being staged entirely in access-limited arenas and hotels in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

“It was not my intention to disrespect anyone," Milbury said in a statement released by NBC. "I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

NBC Sports said in a statement that they were disappointed in Milbury's comment and have addressed it with him.

Milbury earlier this month also received criticism when he took exception to Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask opting out because he wanted to spend time with his family.

Last year, NBC Sports suspended former NHL forward and commentator Jeremy Roenick for making inappropriate comments about coworkers and former NHL coach Don Cherry was fired by Rogers Sportsnet over an anti-immigrant rant on the air. Earlier this week, Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended after making homophobic comments during a game.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports