  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/21 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 _ _ 9-1 W-5 8-3 9-6
New York 16 9 .640 ½ _ 6-4 L-3 10-4 6-5
Toronto 12 11 .522 3 7-3 W-5 4-5 8-6
Baltimore 12 13 .480 4 4-6 L-5 4-10 8-3
Boston 8 18 .308 9 2-8 W-2 4-10 4-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 9 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 12-3 5-6
Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½ _ 8-2 W-6 6-4 10-5
Chicago 15 11 .577 2 7-3 W-5 7-8 8-3
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6 5-5 L-1 5-5 5-10
Detroit 9 14 .391 6 1-9 L-9 4-9 5-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 18 8 .692 _ _ 6-4 W-2 11-3 7-5
Houston 15 10 .600 1 9-1 W-8 10-4 5-6
Texas 10 14 .417 7 4-6 L-5 7-6 3-8
Los Angeles 8 18 .308 10 3-7 L-3 5-9 3-9
Seattle 8 19 .296 10½ 9 2-8 L-1 4-8 4-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-3 6-8
Miami 9 9 .500 ½ 2-8 L-5 3-5 6-4
New York 12 14 .462 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3 2 4-6 L-3 7-8 2-4
Washington 9 12 .429 3 2 5-5 W-1 2-8 7-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 8 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-6 7-2
St. Louis 7 7 .500 4 ½ 5-5 W-1 3-3 4-4
Milwaukee 11 12 .478 1 5-5 L-1 2-6 9-6
Cincinnati 10 13 .435 2 5-5 L-1 5-7 5-6
Pittsburgh 4 17 .190 10½ 7 2-8 L-4 2-9 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _ _ 8-2 W-1 8-5 11-3
San Diego 15 12 .556 4 _ 5-5 W-4 8-4 7-8
Colorado 13 12 .520 5 _ 2-8 L-4 7-8 6-4
Arizona 13 13 .500 ½ 7-3 L-2 8-4 5-9
San Francisco 11 16 .407 8 3 4-6 W-3 5-6 6-10

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Friday's Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0) at Atlanta (Erlin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-2) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.