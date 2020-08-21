WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Connecticut
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Atlanta
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
|New York
|1
|11
|.083
|7½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|Las Vegas
|9
|3
|.750
|1½
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Los Angeles
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Phoenix
|6
|6
|.500
|4½
|Dallas
|4
|8
|.333
|6½
___
Chicago 101, New York 85
Indiana 90, Seattle 84
Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.