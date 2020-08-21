American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|17
|9
|.654
|_
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Toronto
|12
|11
|.522
|3½
|Baltimore
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|Boston
|8
|18
|.308
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|9
|.654
|_
|Cleveland
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Chicago
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Kansas City
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|Detroit
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|18
|8
|.692
|_
|Houston
|15
|10
|.600
|2½
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Los Angeles
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|Seattle
|8
|19
|.296
|10½
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.