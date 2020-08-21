  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/21 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 _
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 12 11 .522
Baltimore 12 13 .480
Boston 8 18 .308 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654 _
Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½
Chicago 15 11 .577 2
Kansas City 10 15 .400
Detroit 9 14 .391
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 8 .692 _
Houston 15 10 .600
Texas 10 14 .417 7
Los Angeles 8 18 .308 10
Seattle 8 19 .296 10½

___

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 4-1) at Kansas City (Singer 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-3) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-2), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.