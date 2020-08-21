Dolphins' Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice in Davie, Fla., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Ph... Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice in Davie, Fla., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice Friday for personal reasons, and coach Brian Flores declined to say how long he expected the 16-year veteran to be out.

Safety Kayvon Frazier was also out for personal reasons.

Fitzpatrick's absence left top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen to take snaps. Rosen, who played poorly in three starts for Miami last year, has looked good in the first week of drills in pads.

“You never know when the light bulb goes off,” Flores said. “He has had a lot of good moments so far. Experience helps for sure.”

Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

Flores said Fitzpatrick and Frazier would be given whatever time they needed to deal with their situations.

“Some things take precedent, and I'm going to respect that,” Flores said.

