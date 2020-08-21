Alexei Navalny poisoning live updates: German doctors arrive at hospital

Alexei Navalny is in a coma after a suspected poisoning

A German air ambulance has landed in Omsk and the doctors have arrived at the hospital

Authorities say he is too sick to leave

Doctors say no poison found despite reports of "toxic substance"

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT).

11:40 Navalny's wife Yulia has published a letter calling on Vladimir Putin to allow him to leave the country.

"At present my husband Alexei Anatolievich Navalny is in the City Clinical Emergency Hospital № 1 of Omsk in a serious condition. I believe that Alexei Navalny needs qualified medical care in the Federal Republic of Germany," she wrote.

"I am officially applying to you for permission to transport Alexei Navalny to the Federal Republic of Germany."

The letter was published on Navalny's Twitter account and sent directly to the Kremlin, his supporters said.

11:28 A group of German doctors have been seen arriving at the hospital.

Earlier, the press service of the Omsk Ministry of Health said that Omsk doctors had invited the German doctors into the hospital.

"We also invited German specialists, who arrived in Omsk by air ambulance, to get acquainted with the patient's condition and study the results in our clinic. At present, they are on their way to us," it quotes head doctor Alexander Murakhovsky as saying.

11:24 The editor-in-chief of state-run channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, has advised people to carry candy to avoid falling into trouble.

Simonyan said she suffers from drops in blood sugar and carries a Rafaello to avoid falling ill, implying Navalny could easily have avoided his fate had he eaten some sugar.

Navalny let out screams of pain as he fell ill on plane, according to witnesses, forcing the pilot to land. He quickly fell into a coma and is now in a serious condition.

Simonyan has led RT since 2005. Doctors have said Navalny was not poisoned, but instead suffered from a metabolic disorder.

11:06 Navalny's personal doctor said she does not trust the verdict of the Omsk doctors, who said he was suffering from a metabolic disorder (see 10:24 update).

"A metabolic disorder can be caused by a huge number of diseases. "It's a condition, not a diagnosis, Anastasia Vasilyeva wrote on Twitter.



"Again they take us for idiots: they say intelligent common words, but we can't establish the cause of coma and the diagnosis."

She repeated her opinion that Navalny was poisoned. "It's a poisoning that has caused a severe metabolic disorder. A despicable substitution of terms," Vasilyeva said.

"If the diagnosis is just a 'metabolic disorder,' then why isn't Alexei released to Berlin? Because they are waiting three days so that there are no traces of poison left in the body, and in Europe it will no longer be possible to identify this toxic substance."

10:48 The German government has said it is in contact with the Kremlin to find a solution to Navalny's "humanitarian emergency."

"We are already in contact with Russian authorities so that we can contribute to a professional and transparent solution to this humanitarian emergency," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters in Berlin.

She said the flight to Omsk was privately organized, and that the German government was not behind it.

Earlier, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters that the German government continues to advocate for the best possible medical care for Navalny.

"The most important priority is, of course, that Mr. Navalny's life can be saved and that he can recover," Seibert said in Berlin. "We hope that any medical aid that can hopefully save him will be given to him."

He said that there was a strong suspicion of poisoning and that the circumstances of the case must be fully and transparently investigated."

10:43 The European Commission has demanded a swift investigation into the cause of Navalny's illness.

"We are very worried about Alexei Navalny's health following his suspected poisoning yesterday," EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs

and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said.

"We trust that the Russian authorities will stand by their promises to allow Mr Navalny to be safely and speedily transferred abroad in order to receive medical treatment in line with the wishes of his family."

10:42 Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller has said Navalny is welcome to come to the city for treatment.

"If Mr Navalny would like to be treated in Berlin and he can come to Berlin, the Charite hospital is of course available," Mueller told DPA news agency.

10:39 Press secretary Peskov has ruled out allowing Navalny to leave as long as doctors recommend against it. He said Russian doctors were working with the recently arrived German medics, but did not elaborate on the extent of this collaboration.

"Our doctors invited the doctors from Germany to visit the hospital, to take part in the consultation with our doctors, to get all the information about the methods of treatment, available tests and so on," Peskov told reporters.

"As for the air transportation, the attending physician, who is responsible for the patient's state of health, maintains his view that it is not fully known what caused his illness, we only state that the patient became ill on the plane after it gained altitude," said Peskov.

He said the attending physician believes that transportation by may pose a threat to his health. "This is exclusively a medical matter."

The Omsk health ministry quoted his attending physician as saying: "Navalny's condition is considered to be unstable. During takeoff and landing, instability can increase in the form of hemodynamic disorders, as well as convulsive syndrome. Therefore, the consilium has decided that there is no possibility to take risks. Although his general condition has slightly improved."

10:34 Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitri Peskov has told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not discuss Navalny with European leaders, and that Russian security agencies had no reason to brief him on the matter yet.

"So far, the tests have not actually revealed anything. A set of substances that could cause poisoning has been excluded, but this is not exhaustive. These are very complex toxicology tests and it takes time to perform them — not in 24 hours or two. There is no result yet," said Peskov.

10:30 The Lithuanian Foreign Minister has joined a growing chorus of accusations that Russia is refusing to evacuate Navalny because it wants to cover up the fact he was poisoned.

"Authorities intentionally delay with diagnosis and deny Alexey's transportation to German clinic. Typical example of Kremlin's attitude towards human life. Looks like attempt to hide traces," Linas Linkevicius wrote on Twitter.

10:27 Chief doctor Murakhovsky has addressed the finding of a chemical in Navalny, saying they found a common industrial chemical on his clothing and fingers that is commonly found and probably came from a plastic cup. The director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, had earlier said that doctors had discovered a "lethal substance" that posed a threat not only to Navalny but also those around him.

The chief doctor said medical examination had revealed no trace of oxybutyrates or barbiturates (sedatives).

10:24 Health authorities have now released a diagnosis for Navalny, saying he was suffering a metabolic problem.

"As of today, we have working diagnoses. The main one is a disturbance of the carbohydrate balance, that is, a metabolic disorder," said Alexander Murakhovsky, chief physician at Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1.

According to him, "it may have been caused by a sharp drop in blood sugar in the plane, which led to the loss of consciousness."

10:19 Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, has said that claims that his family had been given a diagnosis are false. "Yule and Oleg Navalny haven't been informed about Alexei's diagnosis, contrary to the statement of doctors. What they were told is a set of symptoms that can be interpreted in different ways. Doctors are still unable to determine the cause of Alexei's condition," she tweeted.

09:35 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has reiterated that Berlin stands ready to treat Navalny.

"We have made available that he can be treated in Berlin. That offer stands. But it is difficult for us to assess whether he can be transported from a medical standpoint," he said.

09:23 The United Nations human rights office has expressed its concerns about Navalny.

When asked about reports that Navalny not having access to his person doctor, UN human rights spokesman Liz Throssell said: "Reports of what has happened to Alexei Navalny are very concerning and very worrying ... It is important that he get all adequate care that he needs to be able to make a recovery."

09:15 European Council President Charles Michel has expressed concern Navalny in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In response, Putin told Michel that Navalny felt ill, and had good medical care, according to a spokesperson for Michel.

08:27 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said on Twitter: "We need to be 100% sure that safety of Alexei Navalny is guaranteed." He said Poland supports the efforts to provide Navalny with the best available treatment and that he was concerned about the decision not to let him leave the country.

08:24 The US embassy in Russia says if Navalny was poisoned, then the perpetrators should be held to account.

"If true, the suspected poisoning of Russian oppositionist Aleksey Navalny represents a grave moment for Russia, and the Russian people deserve to see all those involved held to account," spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said, using a different spelling for Navalny.

08:22 The head doctor at the Omsk hospital says doctors have found "no trace" of poisonous substances in Navalny.

"So far no poison has been identified in the blood and urine, there is no trace of its presence," Anatoly Kalinichenko told journalists in Omsk.

"The diagnosis of 'poisoning' is still there in the back of our minds, but we do not believe that the patient suffered poisoning," he said. He told reporters that a diagnosis had been given to his family, but that he could not disclose it to reporters.

"The patient's condition is unstable, it is advisable to refuse any transportation."

08:10 Russian doctors found a "lethal substance" that poses a threat not only to Navalny but also those around him, the director of his organiztion has claimed. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told reporters that police alerted him to the discovery of an unspecified lethal substance while he was in the office of the chief doctor.

Speaking to reporters at Omsk hospital, he claimed that police had said everyone should be in protective suits as the substance was so dangerous.

08:05 Welcome to DW's live coverage of Alexei Navalny. Here is the current situation: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday, forcing his plane to land at Omsk, in Siberia. He was rushed to hospital but fell into a coma.

A plane organized by German NGO The Cinema for Peace Foundation has landed in the Siberian city of Omsk, ready to take Navalny to Berlin.

However, Russian doctors are refusing permission for the comatose patient to leave the country, saying he is too ill. His supporters accuse doctors of taking orders from the Kremlin and not acting in his best interests. They accuse authorities of wanting to cover up the fact he was poisoned.

For now, Navalny is still in hospital in Omsk. Doctors say his condition improved slightly overnight, but he is still in a serious condition.

