Taipei names 18 hotels violating coronavirus quarantine rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government published a list Friday (Aug. 21) of 18 hotels allegedly housing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine guests in violation of official rules.

The list included the five-star Regent Taipei as well as 11 hotels designated by the Ministry of Labor as quarantine locations for migrant workers, the Liberty Times reported. Officials said that if the situation had not been corrected by Aug. 28, the hotels would be fined.

The only guest in quarantine in a room at the Regent was scheduled to end his isolation at midnight Friday evening, the report said. Hotel management said it had been willing to comply with official regulations, but it was in no position to force its guests to leave for another facility.

The city’s policy followed remarks by Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) that mixing regular guests with virus quarantine cases might pose a threat to public health. The capital provided almost 3,000 rooms at 43 hotels for quarantines, but in mid-August inspectors found that 38 unapproved hotels housed more than 400 quarantined guests.

Most of the hotels agreed with requests to refer those guests to officially approved facilities by Friday’s deadline, so the city government only published the names of the 18 which allegedly did not cooperate.

