Man United says Harry Maguire cooperating after arrest

By  Associated Press
2020/08/21 18:43
Sevilla's Munir El Haddadi, left and Manchester United's Harry Maguire vie for the ball during the Europa League semifinal soccer match between Sevill...
Sevilla's Youssef En Nesyri, left, and Manchester United's Harry Maguire fight for the ball during an Europa League semifinal match between Sevilla an...
Manchester United's Harry Maguire receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and FC Cope...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is “fully cooperating” with Greek authorities, the English club said Friday, following reports he has been arrested after an incident on the island of Mykonos.

United said it was “aware of an alleged incident” involving the England center back on Thursday and has made contact with him.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals last weekend.

Maguire is the world’s most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports