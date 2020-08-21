Taiwan's Summer Jazz Outdoor Party in Taipei about to swing

NTCH Summer Jazz Outdoor Party with Yabu Mona, 9m88, and Stacey Wei. (Taiwan News photo) NTCH Summer Jazz Outdoor Party with Yabu Mona, 9m88, and Stacey Wei. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 2020 NTCH Summer Jazz Outdoor Party features three groups of Taiwanese musicians and will get underway Saturday (Aug. 22), at the National Theater and Concert Hall main plaza.

The Summer Jazz Outdoor Party concept is "life is Jazz." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, real-name registration is required in advance.

The Jazz Outdoor Party hosted by the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) attracts an audience of about 30,000 people most years, according to NTCH General and Artistic Director Liu Yi-ru (劉怡汝). However, due to the pandemic, the number of attendees is expected to be reduced this year.

Liu announced registration was necessary and could be done online, with nearly 8,000 people registering as of press time. The event starts 5 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, foreign artists cannot come to Taiwan, hence the three groups of performers are all Taiwanese musicians. They are the renowned indigenous music producer and drummer Yabu Mona (李守信), the talented pop singer 9m88, and the trumpet player Stacey Wei (魏廣晧).

Mona said his performance would combine indigenous and Latin music. Meanwhile, 9m88, has been nominated for the 2020 Golden Melody Award in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Single Producer, and Best New Vocal, for her latest single titled "Airplane Mode" from the album "Beyond Mediocrity."

9m88 shared that she has been to previous Jazz Outdoor parties and really liked the vibe. Since it's her first time to perform in the event, she will sing something a little bit different from her well-known R&B and pop music back catalog.

For more information, please visit the website or click here to register for free.



Summer Jazz Outdoor Party will take place at the main plaza of National Theater and Concert Hall. (Taiwan News photo)