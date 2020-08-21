  1. Home
China and Indonesia sign MOU on coronavirus vaccines

Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi wants vaccines to be affordable

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/21 17:31
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (first left) attended an MOU signing on vaccines in Hainan 

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (first left) attended an MOU signing on vaccines in Hainan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine producers in China and Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Thursday (Aug. 20) giving priority to the populous Southeast Asian nation for the distribution of vaccines.

Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi was present at the signing ceremony on the Chinese island of Hainan, the Antara news agency reported Friday (Aug. 21). According to the agreement, Sinovac Biotech Ltd. of China will give priority to PT Bio Farma of Indonesia for the bulk supply of the vaccine from March 2021 until the end of 2021.

The Chinese company has promised to produce 40 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine beginning in November 2020, but a selling price was not revealed. Marsudi said it would be available to the public at an affordable price, as the Indonesian side had emphasized the vaccine supply should be “adequate, timely, safe, and affordable,” Antara reported.
