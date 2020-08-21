Taiwan’s outlying Penghu to host kite festival in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kite enthusiasts are invited to take part in the Penghu International Kite Festival 2020, taking place between Sept. 7-13 at Longmen Beach.

The event will feature a variety of kites that feature marine life, while eco-conscious kites made of ocean waste will also take center stage. The first of its kind in the outlying islands of Penghu, the festival seeks to take advantage of what used to be an obstacle for Penghu’s winter tourism – winds.

A tourist magnet for its historic sites, beaches, seafood, and windsurfing sports, Penghu will see more than 100 contestants demonstrate their kite flying skills at the event. Contestants from France, New Zealand, Germany, Finland and elsewhere failed to attend the fest because of the coronavirus pandemic, said the county’s Tourism Department.

The week-long event will feature kite exhibitions and hands-on activities ideal for family recreation. The festival will reach a climax on Sept. 12-13, when the major competitions are held, along with installations of wind-driven devices, plus acrobatic and 3D kite flying.

(Tourism Department of Penghu County Government photo)