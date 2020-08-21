China soldiers write goodbye letters to spouse amid war near fears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was asking its soldiers in the province of Fujian, opposite Taiwan, to write a goodbye letter to their spouse, giving rise to mutterings that war was near, cable station TVBS reported Friday (Aug. 21).

According to the report, soldiers were asked what they would write if war broke out the next day. They said they had chosen to wear the uniform, so they could still follow orders.

They asked the “organization” not to worry, the “motherland” not to worry, the people not to worry, because they would “return in glory,” according to a PLA movie.

Despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chinese fighter jets and warships have frequently approached Taiwan, with the warplanes crossing into the island nation’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), before being warned off by Taiwanese jets.

The impact of the virus and of unprecedented floods across China have led to theories the communist regime might try to provoke confrontation with Taiwan in order to distract the public from its own failings.