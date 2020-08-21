  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan confirms one new imported coronavirus case

Central Epidemic Command Center says it's 'busy' so details will be provided on Saturday

  440
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/08/21 15:33
Taiwan confirmed its 487th coronavirus case Friday Aug. 21 

Taiwan confirmed its 487th coronavirus case Friday Aug. 21  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed one new imported case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday (Aug. 21), but officials were not available to provide further details.

The latest case is Taiwan’s 487th coronavirus case, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it was “too busy,” it did not hold the usual afternoon news conference to provide the public with more information, cable station TVBS reported. Details would be provided on Saturday instead, according to CNA.

Most recent imported cases concerned Taiwanese nationals returning from the Philippines after having worked there for some time. It was not known whether Friday’s newly confirmed patient fell in the same category.

The death toll remained at seven, with 395 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet." Plus one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
imported case

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
Latest figures on China's coronavirus outbreak
2020/08/21 08:30
Taiwan president promises 3rd relief package to boost economy
Taiwan president promises 3rd relief package to boost economy
2020/08/20 17:30
Taiwan rejects general coronavirus testing for arrivals from 12 countries
Taiwan rejects general coronavirus testing for arrivals from 12 countries
2020/08/20 16:40
Czech senate president faces 3 coronavirus tests on Taiwan trip
Czech senate president faces 3 coronavirus tests on Taiwan trip
2020/08/20 15:21
Taiwan's Changhua conducted undisclosed coronavirus tests for six months: CECC
Taiwan's Changhua conducted undisclosed coronavirus tests for six months: CECC
2020/08/20 15:08