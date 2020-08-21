Taiwan confirms one new imported coronavirus case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed one new imported case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday (Aug. 21), but officials were not available to provide further details.

The latest case is Taiwan’s 487th coronavirus case, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it was “too busy,” it did not hold the usual afternoon news conference to provide the public with more information, cable station TVBS reported. Details would be provided on Saturday instead, according to CNA.

Most recent imported cases concerned Taiwanese nationals returning from the Philippines after having worked there for some time. It was not known whether Friday’s newly confirmed patient fell in the same category.

The death toll remained at seven, with 395 cases imported, 55 local, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet." Plus one case of an undetermined nature, a Belgian engineer who arrived in Taiwan in early May to work on a wind energy project in Changhua County.