Taiwan’s InfoBoom reveals innovative mobile app for personal data protection

InfoBoom showcases its products and services at CYBERSEC 2020. InfoBoom showcases its products and services at CYBERSEC 2020. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan start-up tech company InfoBoom (訊苗科技) earlier last week showcased its advanced cybersecurity solutions and products at the CYBERSEC 2020, in front of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and several ministers.

Marking the first large cybersecurity event held in Taiwan since the coronavirus pandemic, the CYBERSEC 2020 conference opened on Aug. 11 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, featuring more than 250 companies from around the world. Of all the exhibitors, seven companies were chosen to display their products and services to Tsai, including InfoBoom.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Tsai stressed that "cybersecurity is national security" and that cyberattacks have become more difficult to prevent. She said the government has launched several projects to cope with cyberattacks and the companies should focus on developing cyber resilience to safeguard their intellectual properties, reported Yahoo News.

I-Mei Foods Co. CEO Luis Ko (高志明) also attended the event for the first time, as the chairman of InfoBoom. He has previously urged the government to enhance its cybersecurity after the state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp suffered a malware attack in May.

Ko said he was delighted the government had adopted a stricter cyber defense strategy. He hoped the top officials attending the event — National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), Economics Minister Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), and Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) — would continue to support local companies and raise awareness about cybersecurity, reported iThome.

Meanwhile, InfoBoom's Sekret software was showcased at the exhibition, an encryption app for end-to-end communications on mainstream communication software that requires users to use their own keys to encrypt and decipher the content. Each message is sent dually protected by a user-specific unique key and a digital signature.

Without the need to start a private conversation, Sekret guarantees the safety of users' trade secrets and prevents the risk of sensitive information leakage.

According to the CYBERSEC 2020 website, InfoBoom focuses on mobile applications for personal data protection, confidential security, and encrypted communications. Its goal is to establish a cross-platform encryption and decryption architecture and reach clients both in Taiwan and around the world.



Taiwan government officials attend CYBERSEC 2020 Aug. 11. (Taiwan News photo)