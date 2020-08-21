AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Jhona Zapata, whose clown name is "Jijolin," is reflected in the window of a home as he offers caramelized apples for sale, while circuses are closed ... Jhona Zapata, whose clown name is "Jijolin," is reflected in the window of a home as he offers caramelized apples for sale, while circuses are closed during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Zapata, 35, is selling circus food to help his family survive the economic shutdown. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)