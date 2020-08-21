  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/08/21 12:06
Kayapo Indigenous block a highway near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Protesters blocked the highway BR-163 to pressure Br...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts on a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the inauguration of the new civic-military school General Abreu i...
People are reflected in the window of an eyeglasses store as they wait outside the pension administration office, AFP, to apply for an early withdrawa...
A police dog and his handler kneel in prayer during a K-9 police unit retirement ceremony, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Once the dogs ...
A statue of Jesus that was decapitated during an attack sits inside a home that was partially burned by unidentified, armed men, on a coffee plantatio...
Jhona Zapata, whose clown name is "Jijolin," is reflected in the window of a home as he offers caramelized apples for sale, while circuses are closed ...
COVID-19 patients lie in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The number of new coronavirus...
Victor Castillo poses for a picture next to items he collected to sell as recycled material outside "Sarita Colonia" prison, where three of his relati...
Bricklayer Eric Mendez, 40, floats on his inner tube to open sea fish off Escondida Beach in La Guaira, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, amid the new...
A student waits for her turn to enter the Lycee Marie Jeanne school on the first day back to school since the COVID-19 pandemic in Port-au-Prince, Hai...

AUG. 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Senior Photo Editor for Latin America and Caribbean Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

