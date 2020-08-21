Crew beat Fire 3-0 to improve MLS-leading record to 5-0-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored seven minutes apart in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Thursday night.

Columbus (5-0-1) tops the Supporters’ Shield race, conceding just one goal in six games. Chicago (1-4-1) has lost three straight.

Derrick Etienne opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Milton Valenzuela ran down a long ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and cut it back to an open Etienne, who rolled it inside the far post from the penalty spot.

Nagbe made it 2-0 in the 81st minute, volleying a shot from distance off the post and in. Then Zardes tapped home Pedro Santos’ cross in front of the goal.

RED BULLS 1, NYCFC 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Duncan scored in the 59th minute to lift New York past NYCFC in the Hudson River Derby.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson bobbled Duncan’s shot from distance and a video review confirmed the ball crossed the goal line.

New York improved to 3-2-1, and NYCFC dropped to 1-5-0. It was the first game back for both teams following the recent MLS is Back tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida.

UNION 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner made five saves for New England in the scoreless draw with Philadelphia.

Andre Blake had his second shutout in six games for Philadelpia (2-1-3). New England is 1-1-4.