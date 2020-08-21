Taiwan CWB warns of new tropical disturbance brewing near Philippines

Tropical disturbance near Philippines likely to intensify into tropical storm. (CWB photo) Tropical disturbance near Philippines likely to intensify into tropical storm. (CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Friday (Aug. 21) that a new tropical disturbance is brewing in the West Pacific Ocean and is likely to intensify into a tropical storm or typhoon in the next 48 hours.

According to the CWB, a tropical depression just east of the Philippines is being watched for development over the next few days. The bureau said the tropical low pressure system is expected to become more developed as soon as Saturday evening (Aug. 22) and could potentially intensify into the largest tropical storm of the year.

The bureau said if a tropical storm or a typhoon is formed, it would be named "Bavi" after a mountain in Vietnam. It added that the tropical disturbance is likely to pass east of Taiwan and bring tropical downpours, particularly in the eastern and southern regions of the country, over the weekend.

At 3 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 20), the low-pressure area was spotted 1,000 km southeast of Eluanbi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost point of Taiwan.

Although the path of the system has yet to be determined, the CWB said it continues to show signs of intensification. Regardless of whether an organized tropical feature develops, Taiwanese are reminded to prepare for extreme weather over the next few days, reported CNA.