AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect agains... This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect against the coronavirus in Hong Kong Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. With little theater work because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kok has found a way to turn the now ubiquitous face mask into a creative opportunity. Since February, he has created more than 170 face masks inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong's political problems - not for actual use but as pieces of art. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Villagers work at their farm as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. S... Villagers work at their farm as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (AP Photo)

Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North... Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

Pro-democracy activities display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020... Pro-democracy activities display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government demanding to dissolve the parliament, hold new elections, amend the constitution and end intimidation of the government's opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Silhouetted against the sunset, visitors are reflected on the glass walls on a rooftop observation deck in Tokyo, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Phot... Silhouetted against the sunset, visitors are reflected on the glass walls on a rooftop observation deck in Tokyo, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Attendees enjoy themselves during the Hello Chongli-Thaiwoo Midi Music Season in Chongli in northern China's Hebei Province on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. ... Attendees enjoy themselves during the Hello Chongli-Thaiwoo Midi Music Season in Chongli in northern China's Hebei Province on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Large scale events are returning with China having contained the coronavirus outbreak with majority of new cases being in travelers arriving from overseas. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Flower petals fall on Indian paramilitary soldiers participating in an Independence Day parade in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's pri... Flower petals fall on Indian paramilitary soldiers participating in an Independence Day parade in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's prime minister said Saturday his country has done well in containing the coronavirus pandemic and announced $1.46 trillion infrastructure projects to boost the sagging economy. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Children wearing face shields as a precaution against the coronavirus take part in a "leap frog" race during a performance held as a part of a celebra... Children wearing face shields as a precaution against the coronavirus take part in a "leap frog" race during a performance held as a part of a celebration of the country's 75th anniversary of independence in Tangerang, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

A medical worker holds a portable fan during a sweltering heat as police officers are tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic at the Seoul Metropoli... A medical worker holds a portable fan during a sweltering heat as police officers are tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People wear face masks and work at a silk factory on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sericulture is a major economic activity in... People wear face masks and work at a silk factory on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sericulture is a major economic activity in hundreds of villages in the Jammu and Kashmir region. (AP Photo/Channi Aanad)

A cast dressed as a zombie prepares before performing a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house show at a garage Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. V... A cast dressed as a zombie prepares before performing a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house show at a garage Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Visitors remain in vehicles as taking prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, while ghosts, zombies and other characters spook the visitors. Visitors could experience the entertainment with the safety of being inside their own vehicles. Fake blood on their vehicles will be cleaned. A vehicle provided by the program is also available for rent at the site. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

AUG. 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com