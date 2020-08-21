  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/08/21 09:29
A cast dressed as a zombie prepares before performing a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house show at a garage Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. V...
People wear face masks and work at a silk factory on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sericulture is a major economic activity in...
A medical worker holds a portable fan during a sweltering heat as police officers are tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic at the Seoul Metropoli...
Children wearing face shields as a precaution against the coronavirus take part in a "leap frog" race during a performance held as a part of a celebra...
Flower petals fall on Indian paramilitary soldiers participating in an Independence Day parade in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's pri...
Attendees enjoy themselves during the Hello Chongli-Thaiwoo Midi Music Season in Chongli in northern China's Hebei Province on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. ...
Silhouetted against the sunset, visitors are reflected on the glass walls on a rooftop observation deck in Tokyo, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Phot...
Pro-democracy activities display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020...
Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North...
Villagers work at their farm as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. S...
This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect agains...

A cast dressed as a zombie prepares before performing a demonstration of a drive-in haunted house show at a garage Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. V...

People wear face masks and work at a silk factory on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Sericulture is a major economic activity in...

A medical worker holds a portable fan during a sweltering heat as police officers are tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift clinic at the Seoul Metropoli...

Children wearing face shields as a precaution against the coronavirus take part in a "leap frog" race during a performance held as a part of a celebra...

Flower petals fall on Indian paramilitary soldiers participating in an Independence Day parade in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's pri...

Attendees enjoy themselves during the Hello Chongli-Thaiwoo Midi Music Season in Chongli in northern China's Hebei Province on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. ...

Silhouetted against the sunset, visitors are reflected on the glass walls on a rooftop observation deck in Tokyo, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Phot...

Pro-democracy activities display mobile phones with flash lights on during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020...

Children take part in a greased-pole climbing competition during the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence in Medan, North...

Villagers work at their farm as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials during an eruption, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. S...

This combination of photos shows Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong theater costume designer and actor, wearing a variety of face masks he made to protect agains...

AUG. 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com