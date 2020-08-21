Philadelphia 0, New England 0

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|—
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; New England, Matt Turner, Jeff Caldwell, Brad Knighton.
Yellow Cards_Bye, New England, 25th; Polster, New England, 44th; McKenzie, Philadelphia, 50th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 53rd.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Ian McKay, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Matt Real (Olivier Mbaizo, 76th); Brendan Aaronson (Warren Creavalle, 89th), Alejandro Bedoya, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko (Andrew Wooten, 76th), Sergio Santos (Ilsinho, 63rd).
New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner, Brandon Bye (DeJuan Jones, 64th), Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe (Justin Rennicks, 86th); Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury (Tajon Buchanan, 65th), Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez, 75th).