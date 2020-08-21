Scott Robertson keen to assist Lions in South Africa

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gestures after his team won the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after defeating the Highlanders in Christchurch, New Zeala... Crusaders coach Scott Robertson gestures after his team won the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after defeating the Highlanders in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Super Rugby-winning Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says he has offered to assist Warren Gatland in coaching the British and Irish Lions on their tour to South Africa next year.

Robertson, who coached the Crusaders to the Super Rugby Aotearoa title this season after winning the full Super Rugby tournament in each of the previous three years, said in a radio interview Friday his offer is being considered by Lions management.

“I’m waiting. We’ll see what happens,” Robertson said. “Obviously there’s a lot to work out with COVID and the British and Irish Lions tour. But we had a couple good conversations since and (Gatland) has got to go through his line of management to make a decision.”

Robertson, 45, said he approached Gatland after missing out on the All Blacks head coaching role last season. New Zealand Rugby appointed Ian Foster, the former assistant to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, in part citing Robertson’s lack of international coaching experience.

Once I missed the All Blacks job I actually reached out to Gats and asked him if I could go on that tour,” he said. “I thought, look if I can’t be involved with the All Blacks, what’s the biggest thing - or actually bigger in its own self the Lions tour — to get involved.

"I said ‘look, I would love to help you if I can’.

"Something that really drives me and motivates me is probably to learn and understand. Obviously Gats has been hugely successful at the international level as a coach so he’s a person to learn off and also allows me to not have to go offshore to actually coach and get that international experience.”

