Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater opts to declare for NFL draft

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season.

Slater mentioned the “rollercoaster of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic” in a statement released by the school Thursday and said he consulted with his coaches and family.

Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted last week not to play in the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus and are forging ahead toward a potential spring season, instead.

A top offensive line prospect, the 6-foot-4 Slater made 37 starts in three seasons and helped Northwestern win the Big Ten West two years ago. The Wildcats finished last in their division in 2019, though Slater did not allow a sack.

He is scheduled to graduate in December.

