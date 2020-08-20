  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By  Associated Press
2020/08/20 22:57
A Palestinian fisherman cleans up his fishing net after the Israeli decision to close Gaza's fishing zone, on the beach in Gaza City, Tuesday, Aug. 18...
An Israeli firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire caused by incendiary balloon launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of...
Riot police stand guard in front of the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque, during a protest following last week's explosion that killed many and devastated the ...
Protesters set tires on fire during an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, some wearing protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, spend the day at a park in Tel Aviv, Isr...
Ultra-orthodox Jewish youth enjoy the day on a beach segregated three days a week for men and three days for women, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Aug. ...
Anti-government protesters burn a barricade next to a wall installed by security forces to block access to the Parliament building, during a demonstra...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, followers of the Hasidic sect of Shomrei Emunim, wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbr...
Lebanese army, rescue teams and investigators work at the scene of Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020....
Hussein Haidar, 27, who got injured at his office during the Aug. 4 explosion that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and caused widesprea...
Kamal Khatib, right, and other volunteers of Animals Lebanon, remove a kitten from a cage trap after rescuing her and other family members from debris...
Ultra-orthodox Jewish men and children enjoy the day on a beach segregated three days a week for men and three days for women, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Mo...
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child at a slum area in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Pakistani government launched an anti-po...
Protesters partake in an anti-government protest demanding free elections and against corruption outside the provincial council building in Basra, Ira...
A Yemeni worker scrubs a man at traditional Turkish bath (hammam) after reopening for the public following lockdown restriction ease in Sanaa, Yemen, ...
A scouts band performs in honor of the victims of the last week's explosion that killed over 150 people and devastated the city, near the blast site i...
Two men sit on the destroyed balcony of a building facing the site of last week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 14, 2...

August 13-19

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between August 13-19, 2020.

This week’s gallery highlights the best work of our photographers from Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza Strip, Israel, and Yemen.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com