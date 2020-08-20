AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Kamal Khatib, right, and other volunteers of Animals Lebanon, remove a kitten from a cage trap after rescuing her and other family members from debris... Kamal Khatib, right, and other volunteers of Animals Lebanon, remove a kitten from a cage trap after rescuing her and other family members from debris of a damaged building near the site of last week's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The volunteers say they have happily reunited dozens of pets with their owners. But many others remain in the group's shelter, waiting for their owners to pick them up or locate them. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)