American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/20 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 8 .667 _
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 ½
Baltimore 12 12 .500 4
Toronto 10 11 .476
Boston 7 18 .280
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 16 9 .640 _
Cleveland 15 9 .625 ½
Chicago 14 11 .560 2
Detroit 9 13 .409
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 17 8 .680 _
Houston 14 10 .583
Texas 10 13 .435 6
Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9
Seattle 8 18 .308

___

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:37 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.