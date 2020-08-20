American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Baltimore
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Toronto
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Boston
|7
|18
|.280
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|.625
|½
|Chicago
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Detroit
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Kansas City
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|17
|8
|.680
|_
|Houston
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Texas
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Los Angeles
|8
|17
|.320
|9
|Seattle
|8
|18
|.308
|9½
___
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:37 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.