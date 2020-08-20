  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/20 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 16 8 .667 _ _ 6-4 L-2 10-3 6-5
Tampa Bay 16 9 .640 ½ _ 9-1 W-4 8-3 8-6
Baltimore 12 12 .500 4 3 5-5 L-4 4-9 8-3
Toronto 10 11 .476 6-4 W-3 2-5 8-6
Boston 7 18 .280 1-9 W-1 4-10 3-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 16 9 .640 _ _ 6-4 L-1 11-3 5-6
Cleveland 15 9 .625 ½ _ 7-3 W-5 6-4 9-5
Chicago 14 11 .560 2 6-4 W-4 6-8 8-3
Detroit 9 13 .409 5 2-8 L-8 4-9 5-4
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6 5-5 L-1 5-5 5-10
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 17 8 .680 _ _ 6-4 W-1 10-3 7-5
Houston 14 10 .583 1 8-2 W-7 10-4 4-6
Texas 10 13 .435 6 5-5 L-4 7-6 3-7
Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9 3-7 L-2 5-9 3-8
Seattle 8 18 .308 8 3-7 W-1 4-7 4-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ _ 5-5 L-1 8-3 6-8
Miami 9 9 .500 1 2-8 L-5 3-5 6-4
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2 5-5 L-1 7-8 2-2
New York 12 14 .462 2 5-5 W-3 5-7 7-7
Washington 9 12 .429 3 5-5 W-1 2-8 7-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 16 8 .667 _ _ 5-5 W-1 9-6 7-2
Milwaukee 11 11 .500 4 1 6-4 W-1 2-6 9-5
St. Louis 6 7 .462 4-6 L-1 2-3 4-4
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5 2 5-5 W-1 5-7 5-5
Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10 7 2-8 L-3 2-8 2-8
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 18 8 .692 _ _ 7-3 L-1 8-5 10-3
Colorado 13 11 .542 4 _ 2-8 L-3 7-7 6-4
San Diego 14 12 .538 4 _ 5-5 W-3 7-4 7-8
Arizona 13 12 .520 ½ 7-3 L-1 8-4 5-8
San Francisco 10 16 .385 8 4 3-7 W-2 4-6 6-10

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:37 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:37 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Quantrill 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.