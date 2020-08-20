  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/20 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 4 .667
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3
Indiana 4 7 .364
Washington 4 7 .364
Atlanta 2 10 .167 6
New York 1 10 .091
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 1 .917
Las Vegas 8 3 .727
Minnesota 8 3 .727
Los Angeles 8 3 .727
Phoenix 6 6 .500 5
Dallas 4 8 .333 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 98, Atlanta 91

Minnesota 91, Dallas 84

Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.